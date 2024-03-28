×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

Summer Travel: Explore Offbeat Hill Stations In Madhya Pradesh

Traverse through central India's best hill stations in Madhya Pradesh such as Pachmari and Tamia. Add these destinations to your list during summers.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hill Stations
Hill Stations | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the summer season unfolds, the enchantment of hill stations magnifies for travellers seeking solace from the relentless heat. Madhya Pradesh, known for its diverse range of flaura and fauna, is also home to several lesser-known hill retreats that provide both adventurous activities to partake in and peace within. For those contemplating a summer s, here are five hill stations in Madhya Pradesh that deserve a spot on your travel bucket list:

Pachmarhi 

Dubbed the 'Queen of Satpura', Pachmarhi stands as Madhya Pradesh's crown jewel among hill stations. This idyllic town is enveloped in lush foliage, featuring spellbinding waterfalls, ancient caves, and dense forests. Adventure seekers can trek to Dhupgarh, the state's loftiest peak, for awe-inspiring views. Key attractions include Jatashankar, a sacred cave temple, and the captivating Bee Falls, offering a refreshing natural spectacle.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Chanderi

Known for its historical allure, Chanderi's hilly backdrop enhances its charm. Perched at 656 meters, this town offers a mix of historical grandeur and scenic beauty. Highlights include the commanding Chanderi Fort and the town's labyrinth of lanes lined with age-old edifices. A sunrise from the hilltops here is a breathtaking experience not to be missed.

Mandu

Mandu, resting on the Vindhya Range, is a historical haven dotted with remnants from the 6th century. Visitors can explore the Mandu Fort and its stunning palaces, mosques, and tombs. Noteworthy sites include the ethereal Jahaz Mahal and Rupmati's Pavilion, providing spectacular views of the Narmada Valley. Sunset Point here offers a mesmerising end to the day.

Amarkantak

Located in the Maikal Hills, Amarkantak is revered for its spiritual significance as the origin of sacred rivers. Its landscape is dotted with ancient temples and natural wonders like the Narmada Temple and Kapildhara waterfall. It's an ideal destination for those seeking a peaceful retreat amidst nature's bounty.

Image credit: Pexels 
Image credit: Pexels 

Tamia 

Tamia, located at 1,100 meters, is an unexplored haven for nature lovers and adventurers. Its verdant landscapes and exhilarating trekking trails through the Satpura Range offer a perfect escape. The Tamia Waterfall, plunging from a height of 100 meters, is a mesmerising highlight amidst this secluded paradise.


 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tammannah Bhatia

Tamannaah In White

a minute ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Dies

2 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya F Dons Casuals

2 minutes ago
Neha Dhupia

Neha In Golden Outfit

3 minutes ago
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

Richa, Ali At Airport

4 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

5 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita In Yellow Suit

5 minutes ago
BREAKING: Two dead in building collapse in Chennai.

Chennai Building Collapse

6 minutes ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

6 minutes ago
Wildlife Species With The Best Camouflaging Abilities

Animals That Camouflage

6 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

7 minutes ago
Beans

Green Beans In India

9 minutes ago
As of March 28, at least 143 people have died as a result of the concert hall attack in Moscow.

Moscow Concert Attack

9 minutes ago
Man Detained With Liquor Bottle Outside Court When Arvind Kejriwal Produced In Excise Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal

10 minutes ago
Experience The Magic Of These Kashmiri Lakes

Lakes In Kashmir

10 minutes ago
Penn Badgley

Penn On Parenthood

13 minutes ago
Nuts

Memory Boosting Foods

14 minutes ago
Hill Stations

Hill Stations Of MP

16 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 3 Classmates Stab Class 10 Student for Not Showing Answers During Exam

    India News11 hours ago

  2. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World13 hours ago

  4. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News14 hours ago

  5. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo