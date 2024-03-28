Summer Travel: Explore Offbeat Hill Stations In Madhya Pradesh

Advertisement

As the summer season unfolds, the enchantment of hill stations magnifies for travellers seeking solace from the relentless heat. Madhya Pradesh, known for its diverse range of flaura and fauna, is also home to several lesser-known hill retreats that provide both adventurous activities to partake in and peace within. For those contemplating a summer s, here are five hill stations in Madhya Pradesh that deserve a spot on your travel bucket list:

Pachmarhi

Dubbed the 'Queen of Satpura', Pachmarhi stands as Madhya Pradesh's crown jewel among hill stations. This idyllic town is enveloped in lush foliage, featuring spellbinding waterfalls, ancient caves, and dense forests. Adventure seekers can trek to Dhupgarh, the state's loftiest peak, for awe-inspiring views. Key attractions include Jatashankar, a sacred cave temple, and the captivating Bee Falls, offering a refreshing natural spectacle.

Chanderi

Known for its historical allure, Chanderi's hilly backdrop enhances its charm. Perched at 656 meters, this town offers a mix of historical grandeur and scenic beauty. Highlights include the commanding Chanderi Fort and the town's labyrinth of lanes lined with age-old edifices. A sunrise from the hilltops here is a breathtaking experience not to be missed.

Mandu

Mandu, resting on the Vindhya Range, is a historical haven dotted with remnants from the 6th century. Visitors can explore the Mandu Fort and its stunning palaces, mosques, and tombs. Noteworthy sites include the ethereal Jahaz Mahal and Rupmati's Pavilion, providing spectacular views of the Narmada Valley. Sunset Point here offers a mesmerising end to the day.

Amarkantak

Located in the Maikal Hills, Amarkantak is revered for its spiritual significance as the origin of sacred rivers. Its landscape is dotted with ancient temples and natural wonders like the Narmada Temple and Kapildhara waterfall. It's an ideal destination for those seeking a peaceful retreat amidst nature's bounty.

Tamia

Tamia, located at 1,100 meters, is an unexplored haven for nature lovers and adventurers. Its verdant landscapes and exhilarating trekking trails through the Satpura Range offer a perfect escape. The Tamia Waterfall, plunging from a height of 100 meters, is a mesmerising highlight amidst this secluded paradise.



