Updated March 25th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

Telangana: 4 Youths Drown While Swimming in Wardha River, Bodies Retrieved

4 youths reportedly drowned while swimming in Telangana’s Wardha River on the occasion of Holi.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Representative image of drowning.
Representative image of drowning. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
4 Youths Drowned in Wardha River: Celebrations on the banks of Telangana’s Wardha River on the occasion of Holi on Monday turned out to be a dismay, after 4 youths reportedly drowned while swimming in the river. The incident occurred on Monday evening in Koutala Mandal of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, when all the 4 youths went to the river to take a bath after playing Holi. On information, the local police along with the concerned authorities and a team of deep divers arrived at the spot and a search operation was conducted in the river to trace them.

According to the police, after hours of search operation, the bodies of all the deceased were recovered and were shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Koutala police station area, following which a case was registered by the local police and a probe was initiated.

The family of the deceased have been informed about the incident.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.
 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

