Updated January 25th, 2024 at 00:07 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia Visits Ancient Kamakhya Devi Temple With Family In Guwahati, Shares Divine Photos

Tamannaah Bhatia embarks on a spiritual journey, participates in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration, and visits Kamakhya Temple. See photos with family.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia | Image:Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia recently marked the inauguration of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir by sharing photos of the first aarti of Ram Lalla on her social media. She posted a video featuring Lord Ram Lalla from Ayodhya, resharing it from Shri Ram Mandir’s Instagram handle. Tamannaah said, ‘A day full of blessings for the entire country. The vibrations, the energy, the blessings a special moment that we have collectively witnessed in our lifetime.’

Tamannaah Bhatia visits Kamakhya Devi Temple with family

Continuing her spiritual quest, Tamannaah visited the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, accompanied by her family. The actress radiated in a resplendent yellow salwar suit adorned with a garland, embodying the sanctity of the pilgrimage. The Kamakhya Temple, situated atop the Nilachal Hill, stands as one of India's oldest and most revered Shakti Peethas dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya. Tamannaah shared glimpses of this sacred visit on her Instagram, encapsulating the essence of the divine moments with her loved ones.

Will Tamannaah be a part of Stree 2?

Amid her spiritual journey, news has surfaced about Tamannaah's involvement in the upcoming film Stree 2, where she is set to dazzle the audience with a vibrant dance number. According to the source, Tamannaah will bring her dynamic energy to an upbeat dance sequence in the film, reminiscent of the catchy Kamariya. The shoot for this song has already been completed, and Tamannaah will share the screen with Rajkummar Rao for the first time. With her track record of delivering hit songs, the makers of Stree 2 believe Tamannaah's vibrant presence is the perfect fit for this peppy dance number.

Tamannaah's spiritual journey and her upcoming dance feature in Stree 2 showcase the actress's versatility, seamlessly transitioning between divine moments and energetic performances on the silver screen. As fans await more glimpses of Tamannaah's spiritual sojourn and her upcoming projects, her multifaceted presence in both cinema and spirituality continues to shine brightly.
 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 00:07 IST

