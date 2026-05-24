The Long Summer of Delhi, the Quiet of RK Puram Nights

On a Delhi summer evening, RK Puram has a way of slowing even the most restless people down. The heat never truly leaves the city. Delhi in May clings to you like an overfamiliar relative, but by sundown it loses its temper. What remains is a tired warmth, softened by the breeze moving lazily through the trees, carrying with it the smell of dust, leaves, and distant kebabs from some unseen roadside stall.

This is the hour Delhi does best. Not the loud Delhi of sirens and politics and impatient horns, but the lived-in Delhi, the one Khushwant Singh would probably have smiled at with a glass in hand, amused by its contradictions. A city capable of brutality in the afternoon and tenderness by evening.

RK Puram wears this tenderness lightly.

The concrete pathways glow faintly under the last gold light of the day. Men in crumpled office shirts loosen their collars outside tea stalls. Elderly couples reclaim the parks. Young people linger outside cafés as though they have nowhere urgent to be, which in Delhi is perhaps the greatest luxury of all.

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Iki & Gai offers an extensive spread to choose from, something for everyone's palate

Tucked quietly into this rhythm is Iki & Gai, a space that understands the value of understatement. Its very name borrows from the Japanese philosophy of ikigai, the idea of finding meaning in small pleasures and quiet purpose, and the restaurant carries traces of that sensibility without turning it into theatre.

In a city obsessed with spectacle, where every second restaurant wants to announce itself with neon signs and deafening playlists, Iki & Gai does something rarer. It lowers its voice.

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The interiors are restrained without being cold. Warm amber lighting, muted wood textures, stone surfaces, delicate ceramic details, and enough breathing room between tables so you don’t accidentally become part of someone else’s date. There is a certain Tokyo-like neatness to the space, the kind that values calm over clutter. Nothing screams for attention. The place trusts you to notice things slowly.

And you do.

The menu arrives with Sudoku puzzles tucked into it, which feels oddly fitting. A small Japanese pause built into the evening. In an age where everyone reaches for a phone at the first sign of silence, Iki & Gai quietly encourages lingering.

The drinks follow the same philosophy of balance and precision.

A pandan-forward cocktail arrives cool and herbal, layered with subtle citrus notes and the kind of clean finish that Japanese bars are known for. Another drink leans into yuzu and gin, light and restrained, allowing flavour to unfold gradually rather than overwhelm at first sip. Even the presentation avoids excess. No dry ice clouds or theatrical sparklers, just elegant glassware, careful detail, and quiet confidence.

The “Kung Fu Pandan” arrives first, fragrant and layered, the kind of dish that reveals itself gradually. There is confidence in its restraint. No unnecessary drama on the plate, no garnish balancing precariously for Instagram approval.

The “Cauliflower Steak” carries a light smokiness and a satisfying bite. It tastes thoughtful rather than performative, which is increasingly rare. Delhi restaurants often confuse excess with luxury. Iki & Gai resists the temptation.

The “Eggs Benedict” is comforting in the way familiar things should be. Soft eggs, balanced hollandaise, richness without heaviness. Reliable, but not lazy.

Then comes the “Aglio Olio,” perhaps the most honest thing on the menu. Garlic, olive oil, pasta. No tricks. No foam. No culinary sermon attached to it. Just clean flavours allowed to speak for themselves.

Outside, the night settles deeper into RK Puram.

Delhi after dark is a curious thing. The city never entirely quietens, but it exhales. The breeze moves through the avenues in slow waves. Scooters hum past lazily. Streetlights flicker awake one by one, and balconies glow with the pale yellow light of family dinners and late-night television.

People begin to walk without purpose. Couples drift through lanes without destinations. Friends stand outside cafés long after the bill has been paid. Somewhere, an old Mohammed Rafi song leaks softly from a passing car stereo. Somewhere else, a dog stretches itself across the middle of the road like it owns the Republic.

And perhaps it does.

A glimpse of the extensive menu selection at Iki & Gai

There is a peculiar comfort in Delhi’s summer nights, not despite the heat, but because of it. The city feels stripped of pretence. You stop fighting the weather. You stop rushing.

For a while, sitting outside Iki & Gai as the air grows gentler and the city softens around you, Delhi no longer feels like something you survive.