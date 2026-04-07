This Elusive Spot In The US Only Allows 64 Visitors A Day
For preservation and ecological purposes, The Wave in Arizona has put a cap on the number of travellers that can visit per day.
- Travel News
- 2 min read
Elusive travel spots have their own charm. A particular destination in the US permits the entry of only 64 travellers on a particular day and getting permits is more a matter of chance. But the view is certainly worth the visit, and pictures of the scenic landscape are proof of that.
As far as scenic vistas in the US are concerned, it doesn't get much better than The Wave. It is a remarkable sandstone rock formation in the Coyote Buttes North area of Arizona. The rock has been eroded by the wind to resemble an ocean wave. The site attracts avid hikers or nature photographers. The Wave's exclusivity only adds to the allure. In order to protect the fragile rocks and provide a quality experience, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has long capped the number of daily visitors through permits and a lottery system.
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The application process for applying for the lottery for visiting The Wave is now fully online. Permits can be obtained either four months or two days in advance via Recreation.gov and its namesake app. Out of the 64 permits granted to Wave hikers every day, 48 are given out through the advance lottery (months ahead of time) and 16 through the daily lottery (two days ahead). The Wave is a 6.4-mile round-trip route and visitors are given a map for navigation.
The Wave is located on the border of Arizona and Utah and accessible only by foot. There is no designated trail, but the suggested route begins at the Wire Pass Trailhead along the unpaved House Rock Valley Road.
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Best time to visit The Wave
In summers, The Wave gets extremely hot and becomes a difficult hike. Best time to visit is during Spring or Fall. However, prepare for the time of the day when it gets hottest. Pack a good quantity of water and apply plenty sunscreen.