This Rakhi, Swap the Family Lunch for a Long Weekend Away

Rakhi doesn’t have to mean a hurried lunch around the family dining table. This year, take the celebration somewhere else-into the mangroves of Odisha, the forests of Pench and Ranthambore, the hills of Nepal and West Bengal, or the spiritual heart of Ayodhya. These are escapes designed less around sightseeing checklists and more around the rare luxury of having time together.

Antara Catamarans, Bhitarkanika: A Rakhi Adventure on the Water

For siblings who prefer adventure to a conventional getaway, Antara Catamarans offers a truly immersive escape through Bhitarkanika National Park. These two-suite teakwood vessels navigate the park’s narrow mangrove waterways, with days spent spotting saltwater crocodiles, monitor lizards and more than 320 bird species, including six varieties of kingfishers. Guided forest walks, a private chef serving local cuisine and lemongrass tea on the sundeck add to the experience.

Evoke Rambagh Ayodhya

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Turn Rakhi into a family getaway at Evoke Rambagh Ayodhya, set across 25 acres, just 3 km from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Its 156 cottages blend vintage-inspired Manorama and contemporary Sharanya styles, while landscaped gardens, walking trails, meditation spaces, a pool and wellness facilities offer plenty of downtime.

A Textile Museum adds a cultural dimension, while Annakut brings everyone together over meals. With Ayodhya’s temples, ghats and cultural attractions close by, the resort makes an easy multi-generational escape without feeling like a packed pilgrimage.

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Ananta Spa & Resort Jaipur

Just off the Delhi–Jaipur highway, Ananta Spa & Resort Jaipur offers a refreshing long-weekend escape across 40 acres of the Aravallis. The 351-room resort brings Japanese and Korean influences to Jaipur, with Zen-inspired gardens, waterfalls and pools creating a sense of calm. Spacious rooms and suites, some with private pools, and a mix of regional and international vegetarian cuisine make it an easy family getaway that feels far removed from the city.

AamaGhati Wildlife Resort, Ranthambore: A Rakhi Escape into the Wild

Swap the city rush for the rhythm of the forest at AamaGhati Wildlife Resort, located closest to Ranthambore National Park’s entry gate. The resort brings the wilderness into its design, with spaces inspired by the park’s zones and rooms named after its tigers. After a safari, families can unwind by the two pools, including an infinity pool overlooking the landscape, before settling in for regional flavours and folk performances under the Ranthambore sky.

Tathastu Pench: A Rakhi Escape with Time to Reconnect

For a Rakhi break without a packed itinerary, Tathastu Pench offers plenty of space to slow down and reconnect. Spread across 15 acres near Pench National Park, the resort combines easy family downtime with the thrill of the forest. Distinctive Tree and Cave Rooms add character to the stay, while mornings can move from a safari to breakfast and lazy hours by the pool. Nature-led activities, local experiences and leisurely meals round out a relaxed family escape.

Singell Tea Estate, Kurseong: A Quiet Escape into the Hills

Set amid the tea country of Kurseong, Singell Tea Estate offers a slower take on the long weekend. Green views, a 30-metre pool and easy-going spaces make it a place to pause, while the surrounding hills invite leisurely walks and unhurried exploration. The stay works particularly well for families looking to trade a busy itinerary for fresh air, quiet mornings and time together.

Dwarika’s Sanctuary, Nepal

Set at 1,700 metres overlooking the Himalayas, Dwarika’s Sanctuary is a peaceful wellness retreat that brings together Buddhist healing traditions and Vedic philosophies. Surrounded by forests, terraced fields and mountain views, the Sanctuary offers an all-inclusive stay focused on personalised wellbeing.