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Travel And Periods: Tips And Tricks To Enjoy A Stress-free Trip While Menstruating

Travelling during periods can feel uncomfortable because of cramps, fatigue, and unpredictable schedules.

Vaibhavi Sharma
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How To Travel During Periods
How To Travel During Periods | Image: Freepik

While most travel is pre-scheduled, it is sometimes difficult to align the trips with your period date. Many women face different challenges while travelling on their periods, from cramps and bloating to finding restrooms that are clean and hygienic. However, a little preparation beforehand can make journeys more comfortable and less stressful during menstruation. Here are a few tips to make travel painless during periods and ensure the travel experiences are as comfortable as possible:

Pack period essentials in advance

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Prepare a small period kit | Image: Freepik

Prepare a small period kit carrying enough sanitary pads, tampons, and menstrual cups before travelling. Always pack a spare pair of underwear, which can be crucial in case of heavy leaks. For long road trips, dont forget to pack wet wipes, disposable bags, and hand sanitiser, as those may be useful during longer road trips. Keep the period kit in handbags or backpacks to avoid last-minute stress during journeys.

Also Read: Escape The Heatwave: 9 Places In India With Temperature Under 30°C

Stay hydrated throughout travel

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Stay hydrated throughout travel | Image: Freepik

Travelling can be very exhausting during summer and on long flights; this increases the chances of dehydration. Drinking enough water supports overall comfort and reduces fatigue during periods. Hydrating drinks like electrolytes and energy drinks can also help women feel better while travelling.

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Always wear comfortable clothing

Avoid wearing tight clothes like jeans and leggings. Loose and breathable clothing helps reduce discomfort during long journeys. Many women prefer wearing soft fabrics and comfortable outfits while travelling for extended hours.  

Keep pain relief options handy

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Keep pain relief options handy | Image: Freepik

Menstrual cramps become difficult to manage during travel; sometimes, it is always advised to carry prescribed medicines and heating patches if periods are usually painful. People with severe pain should consult healthcare professionals for proper guidance.

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Plan restroom breaks

During long road trips, planning restroom breaks can make travel easier to manage, and it may help in reducing anxiety and discomfort. People travelling to remote destinations may also prefer carrying extra hygiene supplies.

Never skip meals

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Try eating light, balanced meals during the trip | Image: Freepik

Busy travel schedules lead to irregular eating habits, and it is advised not to skip or avoid meals during periods because it may worsen menstrual cramps and nausea. Try eating light, balanced meals during the trip, as it may help retain energy levels during periods.

Also Read: Tips To Cope With Vacation FOMO When Everyone You Know Is Travelling

Prioritise hygiene during travel

Changing sanitary products regularly and maintaining hygiene are important during travel. Proper menstrual hygiene practices are important for comfort and overall health.
 

Published By:
 Vaibhavi Sharma
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