Travel To Dhurandhar Cafe In Leh And Bond Like Hamza-Alam

Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar franchise piqued cingoer's interest like no other movie, like none other in recent history. Despite the movie's release months ago, the Ranveer Singh starrer has dominated social media discourse even now. Most recently, a viral video showcased the filming location of a pivotal scene in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2.

A snap inside the Dhurandhar cafe | Image: X

Dhurandhar's ‘Washma Butt’ cafe actually exists

A social media influencer by the name of Soumya Chatterjee took to his Instagram account to unveil the shooting location of the famous scene in the Dhurandhar movies featuring Ranveer Singh and Gaurav Gera. In the scenes, the 2 Indian spies finally put down their wolf's clothing to discuss top intelligence matters that only they both know about. These scenes also add emotional gravitas to the franchise, which is otherwise laced with violence and themes of revenge.

The filming location of these scenes is actually a cafe in Leh. Called the SH Khan restaraunt, the eatery features in the movie as ‘Washma Butt’. The restaurant owners have seemingly retained the signage board from the movie. A board outside the shop reads, "Dhurandhar Part 1 and Part 2 were shot at SH Khan Restaraunt, where the friendship scene of Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari was shot here. In the video, the content creator could be heard saying, “Yaha akele aana to mana nahi hai par shart ye hai ki yaaha pe do chai leni padegi. Ek apne liye aur ek is jagah ki ehsaas lene k liye.”



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A snap inside the Dhurandhar cafe | Image: X

The inside of the cafe now boasts posters of the scene from the Dhurandhar franchise. A mock-up of Ranveer's costume in the movie also adorns the green walls. Dialogues from the movie and ‘2 chai’ reference are splashed across the eatery to remind tourists of the masterpiece created by Aditya Dhar. Located in the centre of the Leh market, the cafe is unmissable and has now become a star tourist attraction, courtesy the ₹3000 cr franchise.



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