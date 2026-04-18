Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bol Bachchan Were All Shot At This 350-Year Old 'Bollywood Approved Haveli' In Rajasthan

If you caught early shows of Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, released on April 17, and felt like you had seen the backdrop of the movie before, you are not mistaken. The horror comedy is shot at the same palace, which was once haunted by the ghost of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Infact, this 350-year old property in Rajasthan has emerged as a Hindi movie favourite.

A photo of the Chomu Palace entrance | Image: Architecture Digest

Bhooth Bangla shooting location

In a horror movie (especially in India), vast, expansive havelis are almost as quintessential as the element of the supernatural itself. The same holds true for Bhooth Bangla, which is shot at Jaipur's famous Chomu Palace. The haveli sits along the NH-11 stretch, located 45 kilometres away from Jaipur. The palace is surrounded by nature's bounty, scenic villages and desert-toned landscapes.

As per reports, the mahal was built by Rao Gopalji, a part of Jaipur’s royal lineage, in 1550. Despite being over 300 years old, the palace has stood the test of time. It flaunts impeccable Rajput architecture with hints of Mughal artistry, making it a perfect symbol of opulence and royalty in films.

Stay at Chomu Palace for ₹40,000 per night

A scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa set in the backdrop of Chomu Palace | Image: X

While several horror movies have been shot at Chomu Palace, the mahal is far from anything but scary. Infact, it boasts luxurious facilities like the grand 120-seater Darbar Hall, all-day dining, swimming pool, spa and several other amenities. Per night tarrifs of the room in Chomu Palace begin at ₹40,000.



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Other movies shot at Chomu Palace

Before Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar shot Bhool Bhulaiyaa in the palace. Talking about the same, the actor told Bollywood Hungama, “My first day for Bhool Bhulaiyaa, I had shot in Chomu Palace in Jaipur. And now, for Bhooth Bangla, I again returned to the same palace. That is the bungalow that is there in the film. It’s a beautiful palace. Unbelievable energy. And the people are lovely there.”



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A scene from Bol Bachchan set in the backdrop of Chomu Palace | Image: X

Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer Bol Bachchan was also shot here. The other movies that have been filmed at the sprawling palace also include Loafer, Gulal and Queens (The Destiny of Dance). Several television serials like Ratan Ka Swayamvar and Jhansi Ki Rani were also shot here.