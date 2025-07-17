Travelling Does Not Need A Big Budget, Here Are Few Destinations You Can Explore Under Rs. 5000 From Different Cities

Updated 17 July 2025 at 19:00 IST
Think travel in India has to be expensive? Think again. If you're looking for hidden gems in India that offer scenic beauty, peace, and unique experiences — all under ₹5,000 — you're in luck. Whether you're based in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, or Hyderabad, here are 10 budget-friendly weekend getaways perfect for solo travelers, couples, and nature lovers.
1. Pangot, Uttarakhand
Pangot is a lesser-known hill station just 15 km from Nainital. It’s ideal for bird watchers, photographers, and anyone craving peace in the middle of pine forests and misty trails.
How to reach: Take a train or bus to Kathgodam, then a shared cab.
Budget tip: Stay in camps or local homestays (₹800–₹1,000/night).
Estimated cost: ₹4,500 for 2 nights from Delhi.
2. Kuchesar Mud Fort, Uttar Pradesh
Just 100 km from Delhi, Kuchesar offers a rustic escape in a 300-year-old fort. It’s perfect for history lovers looking for a quick, offbeat getaway with royal charm.
How to reach: Drive or take a bus to Bulandshahr.
Budget tip: Split the fort stay cost with friends or go mid-week for discounts.
Estimated cost: ₹4,000–₹5,000 (including stay and meals).
3. Bordi, Maharashtra
Tired of Alibaug and Lonavala? Head to Bordi — a serene coastal village with chikoo orchards, black sand beaches, and no crowds.
How to reach: Local train to Dahanu, then bus/auto to Bordi.
Budget tip: Stay in family-run homestays or hostels.
Estimated cost: ₹3,500 for 2N/3D from Mumbai.
4. Jawhar, Maharashtra
Located in the Western Ghats, Jawhar is rich in tribal culture, Warli art, and waterfall trails. It’s perfect for an art-meets-nature getaway.
How to reach: MSRTC buses from Mumbai.
Budget tip: Book local guesthouses (₹500–₹700/night).
Estimated cost: ₹4,000 for 2 days.
5. Kurseong, West Bengal
Skip Darjeeling’s tourist rush and explore Kurseong — a tea-filled, colonial hill town with panoramic views and old-world charm.
How to reach: Train to Siliguri, shared jeep to Kurseong.
Budget tip: Stay in old tea bungalows or basic lodges.
Estimated cost: ₹4,500 for 2N/3D from Kolkata.
6. Mukutmanipur, West Bengal
This lesser-known spot near Bankura offers boating, dam sunsets, and tribal village visits. Ideal for peaceful, offbeat travel.
How to reach: Train to Bankura, then local bus.
Budget tip: Budget resorts or eco-lodges available.
Estimated cost: ₹3,500–₹4,000 for 2 days.
7. Agumbe, Karnataka
Known as the “Cherrapunji of the South,” Agumbe is perfect for rainforest treks, waterfalls, and spotting king cobras.
How to reach: Bus to Udupi, then local transport.
Budget tip: Forest dorms and local homestays (~₹600/night).
Estimated cost: ₹4,500 for 2N/3D.
8. Huliyurdurga, Karnataka
A hidden trekker’s delight, Huliyurdurga has dramatic rock formations, ruins, and panoramic views — all within 2 hours of Bengaluru.
How to reach: KSRTC bus or self-drive.
Budget tip: Perfect for a low-cost day trip. Pack your own food.
Estimated cost: ₹1,500–₹2,000 (day trip).
9. Laknavaram Lake, Telangana
A calm, scenic lake near Warangal, perfect for boating, bridge walks, and peaceful stays surrounded by greenery.
How to reach: Bus to Warangal, then auto to the lake.
Budget tip: Stay in Haritha Lake Resort or camp.
Estimated cost: ₹3,000–₹4,500 for 1N/2D.
10. Ananthagiri Hills, Telangana
Just 90 km from Hyderabad, Ananthagiri offers forest trails, waterfalls, and ancient caves — ideal for a quick and cheap nature fix.
How to reach: Train to Vikarabad, then auto or bus.
Budget tip: Forest lodges and guesthouses available from ₹700.
Estimated cost: ₹2,500–₹3,500 (weekend getaway).
