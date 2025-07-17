Travelling Does Not Need A Big Budget, Here Are Few Destinations You Can Explore Under Rs. 5000 From Different Cities

Think travel in India has to be expensive? Think again. If you're looking for hidden gems in India that offer scenic beauty, peace, and unique experiences — all under ₹5,000 — you're in luck. Whether you're based in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, or Hyderabad, here are 10 budget-friendly weekend getaways perfect for solo travelers, couples, and nature lovers.

Also Read: Know These Top 5 Monsoon Pet Care Tips For The Monsoon Season

1. Pangot, Uttarakhand

Pangot is a lesser-known hill station just 15 km from Nainital. It’s ideal for bird watchers, photographers, and anyone craving peace in the middle of pine forests and misty trails.

How to reach: Take a train or bus to Kathgodam, then a shared cab.

Budget tip: Stay in camps or local homestays (₹800–₹1,000/night).

Estimated cost: ₹4,500 for 2 nights from Delhi.

2. Kuchesar Mud Fort, Uttar Pradesh

Just 100 km from Delhi, Kuchesar offers a rustic escape in a 300-year-old fort. It’s perfect for history lovers looking for a quick, offbeat getaway with royal charm.

How to reach: Drive or take a bus to Bulandshahr.

Budget tip: Split the fort stay cost with friends or go mid-week for discounts.

Estimated cost: ₹4,000–₹5,000 (including stay and meals).

3. Bordi, Maharashtra

Tired of Alibaug and Lonavala? Head to Bordi — a serene coastal village with chikoo orchards, black sand beaches, and no crowds.

How to reach: Local train to Dahanu, then bus/auto to Bordi.

Budget tip: Stay in family-run homestays or hostels.

Estimated cost: ₹3,500 for 2N/3D from Mumbai.

4. Jawhar, Maharashtra

Located in the Western Ghats, Jawhar is rich in tribal culture, Warli art, and waterfall trails. It’s perfect for an art-meets-nature getaway.

How to reach: MSRTC buses from Mumbai.

Budget tip: Book local guesthouses (₹500–₹700/night).

Estimated cost: ₹4,000 for 2 days.

5. Kurseong, West Bengal

Skip Darjeeling’s tourist rush and explore Kurseong — a tea-filled, colonial hill town with panoramic views and old-world charm.

How to reach: Train to Siliguri, shared jeep to Kurseong.

Budget tip: Stay in old tea bungalows or basic lodges.

Estimated cost: ₹4,500 for 2N/3D from Kolkata.

6. Mukutmanipur, West Bengal

This lesser-known spot near Bankura offers boating, dam sunsets, and tribal village visits. Ideal for peaceful, offbeat travel.

How to reach: Train to Bankura, then local bus.

Budget tip: Budget resorts or eco-lodges available.

Estimated cost: ₹3,500–₹4,000 for 2 days.

7. Agumbe, Karnataka

Known as the “Cherrapunji of the South,” Agumbe is perfect for rainforest treks, waterfalls, and spotting king cobras.

How to reach: Bus to Udupi, then local transport.

Budget tip: Forest dorms and local homestays (~₹600/night).

Estimated cost: ₹4,500 for 2N/3D.

8. Huliyurdurga, Karnataka

A hidden trekker’s delight, Huliyurdurga has dramatic rock formations, ruins, and panoramic views — all within 2 hours of Bengaluru.

How to reach: KSRTC bus or self-drive.

Budget tip: Perfect for a low-cost day trip. Pack your own food.

Estimated cost: ₹1,500–₹2,000 (day trip).

9. Laknavaram Lake, Telangana

A calm, scenic lake near Warangal, perfect for boating, bridge walks, and peaceful stays surrounded by greenery.

How to reach: Bus to Warangal, then auto to the lake.

Budget tip: Stay in Haritha Lake Resort or camp.

Estimated cost: ₹3,000–₹4,500 for 1N/2D.

10. Ananthagiri Hills, Telangana

Just 90 km from Hyderabad, Ananthagiri offers forest trails, waterfalls, and ancient caves — ideal for a quick and cheap nature fix.

How to reach: Train to Vikarabad, then auto or bus.

Budget tip: Forest lodges and guesthouses available from ₹700.