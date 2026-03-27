Trekking In Summers: Explore These Picturesque Destinations In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and towering mountains. It is also called Devbhoomi or Land of the Gods as it has many sacred temples, rivers and spiritual destinations. Uttarakhand is a paradise for trekking enthusiasts, offering thrilling options suitable for trekkers of every skill level. The hill stations here not only offer magnificent vistas but also serve as excellent base camps for trekking expeditions. If you are planning to trek in summer months, try these destinations in Uttarakhand.

Trekking in nature is an adventure you must try | Image: Freepik

Har Ki Doon Trek

Nestled amidst the Garhwal Himalayas, the Har Ki Doon Trek is a popular trekking route in Uttarakhand. This trek spans 43 kilometers and typically takes 6 to 7 days to complete. Trekkers are treated to spectacular views of lush green meadows, ancient villages and snow-capped peaks. It is believed to be the very path taken by the Pandavas to ascend to heaven. Winding through ancient villages, cedar forests and alpine meadows, the Har Ki Doon trek offers breathtaking views of the Swargarohini Peak.

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Roopkund Trek

Tucked away in the Garhwal Himalayas, the Roopkund Trek stands as one of India's most intriguing and thrilling high-altitude treks. This trek reaches an elevation of 16,000 feet (4,876 meters), classifying it as a high-altitude expedition. The trek is renowned for its magnificent Himalayan panoramas. The journey typically begins at Lohajung and concludes at Wan, traversing through beautiful meadows such as Didna, Pathar Nachuni and Bedni Bugyal. The weather at Roopkund can be unpredictable. Therefore, trekkers are advised to carry ample warm clothing and rain proof materials.

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Uttarakhand offers various trekking destinations | Image: Freepik

Valley of Flowers

The Valley of Flowers National Park is a celebrated floral valley. It is situated in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this trek winds through a kaleidoscopic Himalayan valley that remains laden with flowers from July to September. The flowering season typically runs from June until late August, with mid-July being the prime time to witness the blooms at their peak.

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New to trekking? Know what to keep in mind