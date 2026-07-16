Visit 'Scotland Of India' In Under ₹5000, Here's Your 3-Day Itinerary

If you wish to explore the natural beauty of the mountains on a budget, you can plan a trip to Coorg, often referred to as the 'Scotland of India' due to its breathtaking beauty. Located in Karnataka, Coorg is world-renowned for its coffee plantations, towering mountains, misty landscapes, and magnificent waterfalls.

Coorg is a popular travel destination for its natural beauty | Image: Freepik

How to reach Coorg?

The best way to travel on a budget is to first reach Bengaluru or Mysuru by train or bus.

From Mysuru: You can easily find government buses to Coorg from here. The fare ranges from ₹150 to ₹250, and the journey takes 3-4 hours.

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From Bengaluru: You can also find direct buses from here, with fares ranging between ₹300 and ₹500.

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3-day itinerary for Coorg



Day 1

Upon reaching Coorg, check into a budget homestay or hostel (rates range from ₹500 to ₹800 per night). After resting for a while, head out in the city.

Visit Abbey Falls first. Flowing amidst coffee plantations, this waterfall is sure to captivate you. Spend the evening at Raja's Seat. The view of the sunset from here is absolutely mesmerising. At night, explore the local market in Madikeri and enjoy some street food.

Travellers can enjoy nature's beauty in Coorg | Image: Freepik

Day 2

Wake up early and head towards the Dubare Elephant Camp. Here, you can watch elephants bathing and spend some time with them.



Next, head to Kushalnagar. Experience Tibetan culture up close, and the place offers a sense of great sense of peace and calm. On your way back, you can take a stroll through coffee plantations and savour freshly brewed Coorg coffee.

Day 3