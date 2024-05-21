Advertisement

The Bay of Bengal has an expansive coastline. It is home to some of India’s most serene and lesser-known beaches. Perfect for a quiet vacation, these off-beat destinations are tranquil, naturally beautiful, and give a much-needed respite from crowded tourist spots. Here are five such beaches along the Bay of Bengal that promise a peaceful retreat.

Chandipur Beach, located in Odisha, is a unique and fascinating destination known for its "vanishing sea." During low tide, the sea recedes up to 5 kilometers, creating a surreal landscape of sand and tidal pools. This phenomenon allows visitors to walk far into the seabed, exploring the marine life left behind in the receding waters. The beach is relatively uncrowded, making it an ideal spot for those seeking solitude and a closer connection with nature. The serene ambiance and the mesmerizing play of tides make Chandipur a must-visit for off-beat beach lovers.

Chandipur Beach | Image: Unsplash

Tajpur Beach, West Bengal

Tajpur Beach is a hidden gem on the Bay of Bengal coast in West Bengal, located between Mandarmani and Shankarpur. Known for its unspoiled beauty and relative seclusion, Tajpur is perfect for a quiet getaway. The beach is adorned with dense stretches of tamarisk trees and gentle, rolling waves. The serene environment makes it an excellent spot for relaxation and reflection. The bioluminescent waves, a rare natural phenomenon, sometimes light up the night, adding magic to your visit.

Rushikonda Beach, situated near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, is a pristine and less-crowded beach ideal for a peaceful vacation. Nestled amidst lush green hills and golden sands, Rushikonda offers a stunning backdrop for relaxation. The beach is well-maintained and relatively clean, providing a perfect spot for sunbathing and swimming. The calm and clear waters are also suitable for water sports like kayaking and jet-skiing. The nearby Rushikonda Hill provides opportunities for trekking, with breathtaking views of the coastline and the Bay of Bengal.

Digha Beach, West Bengal

Digha Beach, while more popular than the other beaches on this list, still offers pockets of quiet and tranquility, especially during weekdays and off-season periods. Located in West Bengal, Digha is known for its shallow waters and gentle waves, making it a safe and pleasant spot for swimming. The beach is lined with casuarina trees, providing a picturesque setting for long, leisurely walks. The old and new Digha regions cater to different preferences, with the former offering a more traditional and serene beach experience, and the latter providing modern amenities and facilities.

Digha Beach | Image: Unsplash

Chandrabhaga Beach, located near the famous Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, is a serene and spiritually significant destination. Known for its cleanliness and tranquil environment, Chandrabhaga is an excellent choice for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. The beach is named after the river Chandrabhaga, which once flowed into the sea here. The calm waves and golden sands create a peaceful setting for beachgoers. The sunrise and sunset at Chandrabhaga are particularly captivating, offering breathtaking views that inspire contemplation and serenity.