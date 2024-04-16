Advertisement

Jharkhand is a state less spoken about, a little less discussed and very less explored. However, once you visit the beautiful eastern state, you will be left spell-bound by its beauty. Known as the land of forests, Jharkhand has a hidden treasure waiting to be explored – its magnificent waterfalls. Jharkhand is home to some of the most breathtaking waterfalls in India and they are waiting to be explored by travel enthusiasts for the serene sights that they offer.

Dassam Falls

Located near Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand, Dassam Falls is a mesmerising waterfall cascading from a height of approximately 144 feet. Also known as Dassam Ghagh, this picturesque waterfall is surrounded by dense forests and rocky terrain, creating a serene and tranquil atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy the beauty of Dassam Falls from designated viewpoints and picnic spots nearby, making it a popular destination for nature lovers and photographers.

Dassam Falls | Image: Govt of Jharkhand

Hundru Falls

Situated on the Subarnarekha River near Ranchi, Hundru Falls is one of the most famous and tallest waterfalls in Jharkhand, plunging from a height of about 320 feet. The waterfall forms a spectacular curtain of water as it falls down rocky cliffs, creating a breathtaking sight to behold. Visitors can admire the beauty of Hundru Falls from various viewpoints and platforms, surrounded by greenery and rocky outcrops.

Panchghagh Falls

Located in the scenic landscapes of Khunti district, Panchghagh Falls is a serene and lesser-known waterfall comprising five streams cascading down rocky cliffs. Surrounded by dense forests and rolling hills, Panchghagh Falls offers a peaceful retreat amidst nature's bounty. Visitors can soak in the tranquil ambiance, take a dip in the refreshing pools, or simply relax by the waterfall's edge, making it an ideal spot for a rejuvenating getaway off the beaten path.

Jonha Falls

Situated on the outskirts of Ranchi amidst the picturesque landscapes of Jharkhand, Jonha Falls, also known as Gautamdhara Falls, is a breathtaking natural marvel that captivates visitors with its serene beauty. Cascading from a height of approximately 43 metres, Jonha Falls forms a stunning curtain of water as it descends amidst lush greenery and rocky cliffs. Surrounded by dense forests and tranquil surroundings, Jonha Falls is a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Jonha Falls | Image: Govt of Jharkhand

Sita Falls

Located near Netarhat in Latehar district, Sita Falls is a hidden gem nestled amidst the lush green forests of Jharkhand. Named after the legendary Hindu goddess Sita, this charming waterfall is believed to have Her footprints at the top of the cliff from where water flows down. Visitors can enjoy the serene ambiance, take a refreshing dip in the crystal-clear waters, or explore the surrounding trails and viewpoints to capture the beauty of Sita Falls from different angles.