Want To Visit Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan Like Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli? Know Darshan Timings, Ashram Location And More

The streets of Vrindavan exude a unique spirit of devotion, and nestled among these sacred streets is Premanand Maharaj's ashram. The revered spiritual guru's darshan is sought after by devotees from across the country and abroad. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fly down from London to attend his satsang and during IPL too, Virat took time out to visit Premanand Maharaj. Here's how you too can visit him and seek life lessons.

Where is Premanand Maharaj's Ashram?

Maharaj Ji's Ashram is located on the Parikrama Marg in Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Vrindavan. Here, various spiritual activities take place throughout the day.

Anushka and Virat attend Premanand Maharaj's satsang in Vrindavan | Image: X

When does Premanand Maharaj's darshan take place?

Mornings begin very early. From around 4:10 am to 5:30 am, Maharaj Ji holds a satsang, where devotees listen to his teachings. This is followed by Mangala Aarti and Van Vihar, which continue until 6:30 am. Between 6:30 am and 8:15 am, recitations are held on different days, sometimes Hit Chaurasi and at other times, Radha Sudhanidhi. From 8:15 am to 9:15 am, the atmosphere of Shringar Aarti, Bhajans, and Naam Sankirtan immerses visitors in complete devotion.

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From 9:15 am to 4:00 pm, the ashram staff is dedicated to seva and sadhana. After this, the evening Aarti and Vani Path begin, which continue until around 6:15 pm. From 7:00 am to 10:00 am, devotees gather in large numbers. Premananda Maharaj's darshan is no longer offered on the traditional Parikrama route. He gives darshan to devotees on his way from Keli Kunj Ashram to Saurabhi Kund. Devotees can reach this route between 6 and 7 am and have his darshan.

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Token system has been put in place to meet Premanand Maharaj

If you wish to have a private darshan or private conversation with Premanand Maharaj, you must obtain a token. Tokens are usually distributed around 9:30 am for the next day's darshan. Aadhaar cards are required and slots are limited. During the day, from 9:15 am to 4 pm, there is a time for seva and individual sadhana. After this, the evening aarti and Vani recitation begin, gradually reviving the devotional atmosphere. Importantly, there is currently no official online booking system for Premanand Maharaj's darshan. Although you can register your interest through the website. Final confirmation is made upon receiving a token at the ashram.

How to reach?