Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Kaziranga National Park. He not only spent the entire night at the UNESCO World Heritage site, he also took the elephant safari. Located in the northeastern state of Assam, India, the park is renowned for its incredible biodiversity and conservation efforts. Among the park's many inhabitants, there are five iconic species that are commonly referred to as the "Big Five" of Kaziranga. Let's take a closer look at these magnificent creatures.

Indian One-Horned Rhinoceros

Indian One-Horned Rhinoceros | Image: Unsplash

The Indian one-horned rhinoceros is the undisputed star attraction of Kaziranga National Park. With the largest population of this endangered species in the world, Kaziranga is often considered the last bastion of the Indian rhinoceros. Known for its prehistoric appearance and distinctive single horn, the Indian rhinoceros can often be spotted grazing in the park's grasslands and wetlands, particularly around the banks of the Brahmaputra River.

Bengal Tiger

The Bengal tiger is another iconic resident of Kaziranga National Park. While sightings of tigers in Kaziranga are less common compared to other national parks in India, the park is home to a significant population of these majestic predators. Tigers in Kaziranga are known for their elusive nature and are often spotted prowling through the dense forests and tall grasslands in search of prey.

Asian Elephant

The Asian elephant is a keystone species in Kaziranga National Park, playing a vital role in maintaining the park's ecosystem. With herds ranging from a few individuals to large groups, Asian elephants can be frequently spotted wandering through the park's forests, grasslands, and wetlands. Kaziranga provides crucial habitat for these gentle giants, offering ample food, water, and shelter throughout the year.

Swamp Deer (Barasingha)

The swamp deer, or barasingha, is a unique species of deer found in Kaziranga National Park. Known for its distinctive antlers, which can have up to twelve points, the barasingha is adapted to the park's wetland habitats, where it feeds on aquatic vegetation. While once endangered, conservation efforts have helped stabilise the population of swamp deer in Kaziranga, making it a symbol of successful wildlife conservation.

Swamp deer | Image: Unsplash

Wild Water Buffalo

The wild water buffalo, also known as the Asiatic buffalo, is a massive bovine species found in Kaziranga National Park. Listed as endangered, the wild water buffalo is primarily confined to protected areas such as Kaziranga due to habitat loss and hunting pressures. These formidable animals can often be seen grazing in the park's marshy areas and grasslands, particularly during the dry season when water sources are limited.