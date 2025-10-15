Who Is Ashley Tellis? Indian-Origin US Adviser Held for Storing Secret Documents

Ashley Tellis, a 64-year-old Indian-origin adviser with the US State Department, has been arrested for unlawfully retaining classified national defense information. FBI agents reportedly discovered over 1,000 pages of secret and top-secret files at his Virginia home, stored in filing cabinets and trash bags. Tellis, who also worked with the Defense Department’s Office of Net Assessment, allegedly printed or requested classified documents on US military aircraft capabilities. He remains in custody pending a detention hearing next week.