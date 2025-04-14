Bangladesh Gaza Protest: Around 100,000 Anti-Israel Demonstrators Wreak Havoc, Vandalize Food Outlets

Bangladesh Gaza Protest: Tens of thousands gathered in Bangladesh ’s capital on Saturday to protest against Israel’s actions in Gaza. Approximately 100,000 demonstrators assembled at Suhrawardy Park near Dhaka University, waving numerous Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as “Free, Free Palestine.”Protesters targeted images of U.S. President Donald Trump , Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi , accusing them of backing Israel. The rally also included symbolic coffins and effigies to represent the civilian victims.