Charlie Kirk Assassination: Trump Condemns Radical Left Extremism in Video

President Donald Trump released a video statement mourning conservative activist Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, who was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University during his “American Comeback Tour.” Kirk, 31, was struck in the neck by a single shot fired from a rooftop while answering a question on mass shootings. Trump blamed “radical left” rhetoric for inciting violence and ordered flags at half-staff. Utah Governor Spencer Cox called it a “political assassination.” The shooter remains at large, and two initially detained individuals were released, drawing widespread condemnation across the US political spectrum.