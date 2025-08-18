EU on Edge Before Donald Trump–Volodymyr Zelenskyy Meeting

The European Union is tense after Donald Trump’s August 15 summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which excluded Ukraine and raised fears of concessions to Moscow. Ahead of his crucial Washington talks with Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought EU support in Brussels. Leaders including Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen backed Kyiv’s demand for a ceasefire and firm security guarantees. The EU push highlights efforts to resist Putin’s territorial demands and preserve transatlantic unity under international law.

