Why Europe Is Recognising Palestine: France, UK & Others Defy Trump

France, Belgium, and several other countries have officially recognised the State of Palestine during a high-level UN meeting focused on implementing the two-state solution. The conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, took place during the UN General Assembly’s High-level Week. So far, 157 out of 193 UN member states have recognised Palestine, with Monaco, Luxembourg, and Malta joining the list. Israel and the United States did not participate, leaving the US as the only permanent UN Security Council member yet to recognise the Palestinian state.