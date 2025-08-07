Five Soldiers Injured in Shooting at Fort Stewart Army Base, Suspect in Custody

A shooting incident at Fort Stewart’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area led to a base-wide lockdown after five soldiers were injured. Authorities have apprehended the suspect, and there is no further threat. The lockdown impacted key facilities, including the Wright and Evans Army Airfields. This video brings you the latest developments on the investigation and the rapid response by military and law enforcement agencies.

As Fort Stewart recovers, stay updated on official safety measures and developments. Thoughts and support go out to the injured soldiers, their loved ones, and all those affected by this distressing incident.