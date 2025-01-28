Globalization To Hyper Nationalism: GD Bakshi Explains Why Trump Wants Greenland

Maj Gen (Retd) GD Bakshi shared insights on former US President Donald Trump 's return to the political stage, describing it as a significant global moment. According to Bakshi, Trump has resumed his tenure with bold and controversial decisions, including imposing an emergency on the Mexico border, expressing interest in acquiring Greenland, and even suggesting the possibility of making Canada the 51st state of the United States. Additionally, Trump has reportedly exerted pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an attempt to restore peace in the region. These actions have sparked widespread discussion and debate on the international front.