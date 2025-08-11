IAF Chief’s Major Op Sindoor Disclosure Debunks Pakistan’s Claims: Air Marshal Kapoor Details

On 9 August 2025, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh unveiled striking insights into Operation Sindoor — India’s rapid and decisive retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. Within just 80 hours, the IAF dismantled crucial Pakistani military infrastructure, downing five fighter jets and a major AEW\&C aircraft from a record distance. In this exclusive, Balakot veteran and retired Air Marshal RGK Kapoor explains how India intentionally underplayed the event and why it deserves to be hailed as a monumental military achievement. From rare strike visuals to the tactical deployment of the S-400 system, witness the untold account of India’s most significant aerial triumph since Kargil.