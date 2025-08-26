India Prioritizes National Interest Ahead of Trump’s 50% Tariff Blow

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle exports from Gujarat, showcasing India’s strength in manufacturing under the “Make in India” vision. The move came just hours before the US confirmed steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods, creating a sharp contrast between India’s global export push and Washington’s trade setback. Addressing the gathering, Modi highlighted India’s unique advantage of democracy, demography, and skilled manpower, calling it a “win-win situation” for global partners. He underlined that Suzuki Japan now manufactures in India, with vehicles exported back to Japan—symbolizing deep Indo-Japan ties and global confidence in India. Modi announced that Indian-made electric vehicles will reach 100 countries, calling it a major leap in “Make in India, Make for the World.” He also launched hybrid battery electrolyte production, strengthening Indo-Japan friendship. Recalling Gujarat’s journey with Maruti Suzuki, he said land was allotted 13 years ago with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Comparing Maruti’s 13 years in Gujarat to its teenage years, he said the company is now ready to “spread wings” and grow with renewed energy.