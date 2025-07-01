Is Iranian Cleric’s Fatwa Against Trump a Major Terror Threat Before July 4? Deepak Vohra Breaks It Down

In this hard-hitting episode, senior diplomat Deepak Vohra unpacks the startling fatwa issued by a prominent Iranian cleric demanding retribution against former U.S. President Donald Trump. With the U.S. gearing up for its biggest national event — Independence Day on July 4 — security agencies are on high alert for potential retaliatory attacks or terror threats.

Vohra delves into the geopolitical fallout, the origins of the fatwa, and what it could mean for U.S.-Iran relations. Is this merely symbolic posturing, or does it pose a genuine risk to American security and global stability?