In Bangladesh, anti-ISKCON slogans were raised by a crowd calling for a ban on the organization, with some warning of unrest if action isn’t taken. The crowd claimed that failure to ban ISKCON could lead to violence and societal breakdown. Meanwhile, ISKCON leaders like Chinmay Krishna Das Prabhu called for unity, urging followers to resist divisions. He issued a stern message to those attempting to sow discord, warning of potential consequences, as the situation underscores rising communal tensions in the region.