Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Says Yes, But Will Israel Agree?

Is the Israel-Gaza war finally nearing a ceasefire? A Qatar- and Egypt-brokered deal has Hamas agreeing to free half of the 50 hostages seized in October 2023 in exchange for a 60-day pause in Israeli operations and urgent aid for Gaza. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government remains firm on its goal to dismantle Hamas, leaving the truce uncertain. Meanwhile, mass protests erupt across Israel as citizens and families demand a deal to free hostages and end the war. With over 62,000 Palestinians dead and Gaza facing starvation and displacement, the crisis is at a breaking point.