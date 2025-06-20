Israel-Iran War: Dramatic Video of Mid-Air Missile Battle as Iran Repels Israeli Strikes

Israel-Iran War: In a major escalation between two regional powers, this video captures the fierce mid-air missile exchange between Israel and Iran, as Iranian air defenses intercept incoming Israeli drones and missiles over Tehran. The footage reveals the tense standoff, with the night sky above the Iranian capital illuminated by defensive fire and intercepts. Iranian state media reports that multiple Israeli UAVs and missiles were successfully shot down before hitting their targets. This represents one of the most direct and visible confrontations between the two nations in recent times.