Video: EAM S Jaishankar Critiques United Nations At 80th Anniversary

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made headlines at the UN’s 80th anniversary by sharply criticizing the organization, stating that “all is not well” within the body. He argued that UN discussions have become increasingly acrimonious and fail to genuinely reflect global priorities.

Highlighting the growing criticism of the UN amid political differences among major powers, Jaishankar emphasized the need for reforms to ensure fair representation for developing countries. His statements underline India’s continued push for improvements in the functioning of international institutions.