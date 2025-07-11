Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe Attacked: Khalistani Plot or Extortion Racket?

Kapil Sharma's café in Canada came under gunfire, with Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh, also known as Laddi, taking responsibility for the attack. But who exactly is Laddi, and what led him to target Kapil Sharma? This report uncovers his deep ties to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and his involvement in multiple terror activities in India. Laddi, a top fugitive on the NIA's wanted list, is accused of the 2024 murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar, along with other violent incidents, including a Molotov cocktail attack. Now believed to be operating from Germany, Laddi runs an international network involved in terror financing, recruitment, and orchestrated violence. Tune in as we explore his background, motives, and why a popular comedian like Kapil Sharma became the focus of a chilling message.