Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Foreshadowed Attack On Kabul: ‘Enough Is Enough!’

In a sharp escalation of Pakistan–Afghanistan tensions, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a stern warning to the Taliban government during a National Assembly address on October 9, 2025, declaring “enough is enough” and asserting that Pakistan’s tolerance for alleged terrorist sanctuaries in Afghan territory had reached its limit. Mere hours later, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carried out multiple airstrikes on Kabul targets, signaling a forceful retaliatory move amid ongoing accusations of cross-border militancy. The late-night strikes unfolded against a backdrop of regional volatility, coinciding with India’s recent counterterror operations inside Pakistan. As Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi heads to India for diplomatic talks, the attack threatens to further destabilize South Asia’s already fragile security environment.