Video: First Colbert, Now Kimmel — Trump Already Eyeing Next Targets
Published Sep 18, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST
Video: First Colbert, Now Kimmel — Trump Already Eyeing Next Targets

Late-night television is facing a collapse. Stephen Colbert’s show has ended, and Jimmy Kimmel’s program has now been cancelled. Former President Donald Trump celebrated on Truth Social, calling it “great news,” and urged for similar outcomes for fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. But does this mark a victory for America or a setback for free speech on television? For years, Colbert and Kimmel delivered sharp humor, often holding political leaders accountable. With both voices now gone, Trump’s reaction goes beyond ratings, raising concerns about whether another American voice has been silenced.
 

