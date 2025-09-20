Republic World
Published Sep 20, 2025 at 12:30 PM IST
Video: Trump Unveils ‘Gold’ Visa Along With $100K H-1B Fee: Can the Move Reshape Global Workflow?

Donald Trump has announced a $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas along with a new $1 million “Gold Visa,” effective September 21. The announcement has impacted markets, with firms like Infosys and Cognizant seeing stock drops. Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant warns it may curb U.S. innovation but opens a huge opportunity for India. As America tightens its doors on global talent, India could attract top doctors, engineers, scientists, and innovators to cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and Gurgaon.

