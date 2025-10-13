Video: Trump Boasts How His Personality Is About 'Stopping War'

US President Donald Trump received a warm reception at Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, on Monday—just hours after Hamas released the final 20 hostages under a US-brokered ceasefire, marking the end of the two-year Gaza conflict. Speaker Amir Ohana hailed Trump as the “President of Peace.” Responding, Trump said he was driven not by conflict but by a mission to end wars. “When you settle eight wars in eight months, it shows you don’t like wars. Everyone thought I’d be brutal—Hillary Clinton said I’d go to war with everyone—but my personality is about stopping war,” he remarked, earning applause from Israeli lawmakers.

