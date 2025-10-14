Hot Mic: Trump Caught Teasing Carney, Calls Italian PM Meloni ‘Beautiful’

On October 13, 2025, during the Gaza ceasefire summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, a hot mic caught US President Donald Trump making unscripted remarks. He playfully teased Canadian PM Mark Carney over a Truth Social post about Justin Trudeau, joking about calling Carney “president” instead of “governor.” The lighthearted exchange drew smiles from world leaders. Trump also praised Italian PM Giorgia Meloni as “beautiful” while discussing Hamas truce talks, adding a flirty aside to the diplomatic proceedings.