US Denies False Reports of Supplying New Missiles to Pakistan
Published Oct 10, 2025 at 10:36 AM IST
US Denies False Reports of Supplying New Missiles to Pakistan

The US Department of War has clarified misinformation surrounding recent media claims about missile supplies to Pakistan. In an official statement, the department explained that the latest amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales contract pertains only to maintenance and spare parts for multiple countries, including Pakistan. It stressed that the contract does *not* involve the delivery of new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Islamabad, dismissing the circulating reports as false. Watch the full report for detailed insights.

