Is the US Frustrated With India-Russia Ties? Trump’s Adviser Says ‘India Doesn’t Need Russian Oil’

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has sharply criticized India’s energy trade with Russia, calling it a “laundromat for the Kremlin.” He dismissed the claim that India needs Russian oil, noting that imports rose from nearly zero before 2022 to 30–35% now. Navarro accused India of cozying up to Xi Jinping, cheating on trade, and using US trade surplus money to buy Russian oil, fueling Moscow’s war chest. His remarks come despite official data showing the US remains India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade hitting \$131.84 billion in FY25. India’s exports to the US also grew 11.6% that year.