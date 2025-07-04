US-India 'Mini Trade Deal' Likely Soon | What To Expect? Mukesh Aghi, CEO (USISPF), Explains

A ‘Mini Trade Deal’ between the U.S. and India appears to be approaching — but what should we realistically expect? In this exclusive segment, Mukesh Aghi, CEO of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), breaks down the main aspects, expected gains, and challenges tied to the agreement.

Aghi offers insights into how the deal could enhance bilateral trade, address long-standing issues, and unlock opportunities across sectors like tech, agriculture, and manufacturing. He also discusses the expected timeline, key priorities, and what this development could mean for businesses and consumers in both nations.