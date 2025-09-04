Should the US Apologize to India and Cut Tariffs to Zero? Ed Price Analysis

The U.S. has slapped 50% tariffs on India, including 25% linked to Russian oil imports. Independent analyst Ed Price argues that President Trump should apologize to India and reduce tariffs to zero. Price dismissed the idea that BRICS is a united anti-West bloc, pointing out tensions between China, India, and Russia. However, he warned that continued U.S. trade missteps and harsh diplomacy could push these nations closer together. With Washington’s tariff approach under fire, the big question is whether an apology and tariff rollback could reset ties with New Delhi.