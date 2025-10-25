Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Published Oct 25, 2025 at 11:05 AM IST
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Putin Under Pressure As Zelenskyy And EU Clamp Down On Russian Oil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has intensified his campaign against Russia, calling for stronger sanctions targeting Russian oil infrastructure to weaken Putin’s war efforts. At a key London summit, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to curb Russia’s oil and gas exports, while the Netherlands advocated for EU sanctions aligned with the US. The Coalition of the Willing also secured security assurances for Kyiv, though the effectiveness of these measures against Putin’s determination remains uncertain.

Follow : Google News Icon  