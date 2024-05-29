Videos
Published May 27, 2024 at 11:50 AM IST
Caught On Cam: How Deadly Blaze Engulfed TRP Game Zone In Rajkot
At least 35 people, including children, died after a massive fire broke out at the TRP gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot on May 25. The initial information has revealed a series of lapses that led to the tragedy. Meanwhile, the one of the three owners of the TRP Gaming Zone, Yuvraj Solanki has been taken into custody.
At least 35 people, including children, died after a massive fire broke out at the TRP gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot on May 25. The initial information has revealed a series of lapses that led to the tragedy. Meanwhile, the one of the three owners of the TRP Gaming Zone, Yuvraj Solanki has been taken into custody.
Published May 27th, 2024 at 11:50 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.