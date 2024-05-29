×

Published May 27, 2024 at 11:50 AM IST

Caught On Cam: How Deadly Blaze Engulfed TRP Game Zone In Rajkot

At least 35 people, including children, died after a massive fire broke out at the TRP gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot on May 25. The initial information has revealed a series of lapses that led to the tragedy. Meanwhile, the one of the three owners of the TRP Gaming Zone, Yuvraj Solanki has been taken into custody.

Published May 27th, 2024 at 11:50 IST

Marathon Day Of Closing Arguments At Trump's Hush Money Trial

Videos2 hours ago
Marathon Day Of Closing Arguments At Trump's Hush Money Trial | Fate Over To The Jury

Trump's Fate Over To Jury

2 hours ago
Donald Trump speaks to the media outside of his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court, May 28, 2024, in New York.

Trump Hush Money Trial

4 hours ago
White House Refuses To Change Its Policy As It Condemns Loss Of Life Of Civilians In Gaza

US Won't Change Policy

4 hours ago
US Military Plane Catches Fire

Military Aircraft Crash

6 hours ago
Rafale Fighter Jet

Rafale For Navy Coming

14 hours ago
Rajkot gaming zone co-owner Prakash Hiran killed in the fire tragedy

Rajkot Fire: Partner Dead

14 hours ago
PM Modi interview

PM Modi Exclusive

14 hours ago
Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire Case | Republic Confronts Union Min Rupala On Lapses That Led To The Tragedy

Republic Confronts Rupala

a day ago
Pakistan militants & seven soldiers killed in separate clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan

a day ago
weather update severe heat wave alert

Heat Stress

a day ago
Over crowded Mount Everest

Traffic on Mount Everest

2 days ago
Ambanis

Anant's Pre-wedding Bash

2 days ago
Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire

Rajkot fire

2 days ago
Cannes 2024 Winners

India Shines At Cannes

3 days ago
Putin has claimed that Russia, thus far, has no plans to capture the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Russia-Ukraine

3 days ago
PM Modi VS Opposition

PM Modi on INDI alliance

4 days ago
Lalu’s Son Tej Pratap Caught On Cam In Fiery Encounter | RJD Leader Violently Pushes Worker On Stage
Lalu’s Son Tej Pratap Caught On Cam In Fiery Encounter
Videos16 days ago
'Good Relations With Pakistan Means...': Fawad Chaudhry Reacts on PM's Interview With Arnab
Ex-Pak Minister Reacts To Arnab's PM Modi Interview
Videos16 days ago
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy, Dirty Lane Near Embassy In Viral Video
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy Delhi Lane
Videos20 days ago
From Kiren Rijiju to Temjen Imna, Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
Videos20 days ago
Will US stop backing Israel?
Will US stop backing Israel as Biden warns?
Videos21 days ago
The collapse of the dam in western Kenya led to a major road being blocked.
Kenya Declares Public Holiday To Mourn Flood Victims
Videos21 days ago
Sam Pitroda
Sam Pitroda Sparks Controversy Yet Again With Racist Comments
Videos21 days ago
Marathon Day Of Closing Arguments At Trump's Hush Money Trial | Fate Over To The Jury
Marathon Day Of Closing Arguments At Trump's Hush Money Trial
White House Refuses To Change Its Policy As It Condemns Loss Of Life Of Civilians In Gaza
US Military Plane Catches Fire
Rafale Fighter Jet
Rajkot gaming zone co-owner Prakash Hiran killed in the fire tragedy
PM Modi interview
Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire Case | Republic Confronts Union Min Rupala On Lapses That Led To The Tragedy
Pakistan militants & seven soldiers killed in separate clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
weather update severe heat wave alert
Over crowded Mount Everest
Ambanis
Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire
Cannes 2024 Winners
Putin has claimed that Russia, thus far, has no plans to capture the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
PM Modi VS Opposition
Rajkot gaming zone fire
