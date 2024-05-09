Videos
Published May 9, 2024 at 8:11 AM IST
Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
After Inheritance Tax remarks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's mentor Sam Pitroda has sparked another controversy by making racist 'Tukde-Tukde' remarks against Indians. Sam Pitroda’s remarks drew sharp furious responses from politicos, especially from the North East.
After Inheritance Tax remarks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's mentor Sam Pitroda has sparked another controversy by making racist 'Tukde-Tukde' remarks against Indians. Sam Pitroda’s remarks drew sharp furious responses from politicos, especially from the North East.
Published May 9th, 2024 at 08:11 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Palestinian Displaced In Muwasi Camp
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.