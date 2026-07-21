24-Year-Old Suffers 3 Spinal Fractures After Basketball Pole Collapses in Gurugram Society

A 24-year-old resident of Antriksh Heights in Gurgaon’s Sector 84 suffered severe injuries, including three spinal fractures, after a heavy metal basketball pole collapsed on him while he was playing on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred inside the residential society's sports court area. According to witnesses, the pole unexpectedly gave way and fell, striking the victim on his back. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed multiple fractures to his spine.

Family Alleges Negligence

The victim’s family has voiced strong outrage over the incident, alleging severe negligence in the upkeep and maintenance of the society's common amenities. They claimed that the sports equipment and structural installations had been deteriorating and lacked proper inspection and maintenance by the management.

Local authorities and society management have been approached regarding the safety standards of the residential court facilities as the family seeks accountability for the event.