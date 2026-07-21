Madhya Pradesh Passes Uniform Civil Code Amid Protests, 5th State To Do So

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill by voice vote on Tuesday, despite continuous protests from the opposition Congress. Introducing the legislation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called the moment a historic milestone for the state. He criticized the Congress party, accusing it of missing a "golden history" opportunity due to its appeasement politics and labelling the bill as anti-tribal.

Opposing the push, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar backed Congress MLA Arif Masood's demand to refer the Bill to a select committee for detailed scrutiny. Singhar argued that the government should prioritize implementing a 27% reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community over passing the UCC Bill.

Following the Chief Minister's address, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar directed Technical Education and Skill Development Minister Gautam Tetval to move the Bill. It was cleared by voice vote even as opposition lawmakers gathered in the well of the House to protest.

What CM Mohan Yadav Said

Reflecting on the passage of the legislation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated:

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"The passing of the Uniform Civil Code bill is truly a golden day for the 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh... The enactment of this law in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly demonstrates our genuine commitment to the vision of 'One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag, One Leader,' championed by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee... This move will liberate women from the suffering caused by polygamy and ensure government support for their rights... I wish to congratulate the entire state and ask the Congress party, 'why do they always seek to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims?'... It was precisely this flawed mindset of the Congress that led to the country's partition at the time of independence..."

Madhya Pradesh Joins Select Group of States

With this approval, Madhya Pradesh becomes the fifth Indian state to implement or adopt a uniform civil law framework:

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Goa: Governed by the Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 since pre-independence, applicable to all residents regardless of religion.

Uttarakhand: Became the first state post-independence to pass its own UCC Bill in February 2024, signed into law in March 2024.

Gujarat: Enacted its UCC legislation in March 2026.

Assam: Passed common civil law legislation in May 2026.

Key Features of the MP UCC Bill

Drafted by a six-member committee, the state cabinet approved the bill on Sunday, July 19, 2026, during a special meeting in Jagdishpur ahead of the Monsoon Session.

While the law explicitly exempts the state's large tribal population, it introduces sweeping legal reforms across other communities:

Ban on Polygamy and Informal Divorces: Outlaws polygamy and criminalizes practices like triple talaq and nikah halala. An official clarified: “Verbal divorce or decisions made by informal panchayats have been declared completely illegal. Now, a marriage can be dissolved only on clear and statutory grounds prescribed by law.”

Mandatory Portal Registration: Mandates registering all marriages and divorces on government portals to guarantee alimony and legal rights for women.