4-Year-Old Calling Child Helpline To Complain Against Mother Over Rakhi Outfit Is ‘Peak Gen Alpha Energy’, Dad’s Reddit Post Goes Viral

Call this peak gen alpha moment or just another funny incident, but a 4-year-old calling the child helpline number to tell on her mother was not on our 2025 bingo card. The post shared on Reddit by an account that goes by ‘FeelingTurbulent291’ has gone viral on the internet with people marveling at the antics of the little one.

In the post, the father of twin girls explains how one of their daughters, whom he calls ‘hell notorious’ was unhappy with the outfit that her mother had picked out for her to wear on raksha bandhan. The child was fussing over the same, so the mother scolded her which led to the child taking her father’s phone, showing it to her mother as she threatened to call the child helpline number and complain about her. She said, “If you ever shout at me again, I’ll call 1098 police.”

After she finally got dressed, she went to the other room and actually called the helpline. When the counsellor on the other side picked up, she said, “Mumma is a bad girl, she scolded me and shouted at me.” The father explains in his post that the counsellor seemed confused by the progression of events and asked follow up questions to which the child replied, “Because I didn’t like the clothes she bought for me, so I didn’t want to wear them.” The counsellor then asked where she was and what she was doing and she said, “I am in HER home, and Papa dressed me in my favourite clothes which my mom didn’t want .”

The wholesome interaction has garnered a lot of attention on Reddit with many users commenting about how smart the gen alpha kids have become. One of the comments on the post read , “😂😂 Absolute savage energy from your little one! The way she went from warning to actually making the call is peak 4-year-old power move. At least you now know the helpline works… and so does her negotiation game!” Other parents also joined the discussion with one user commenting, “My 2 year old transferred 5 lakhs from my account to his account.”