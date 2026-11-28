A five-year-long wait, a handmade pencil portrait and one unexpected social media response have turned a UAE resident's heartfelt wish into an internet sensation.

Mohamed Mufeez, a Dubai-based artist, finally caught the attention of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum after repeatedly trying to present him with a portrait he had drawn by hand.

Mufeez had been carrying the artwork to the annual Dubai Run for five consecutive years, hoping to meet the Crown Prince and personally gift him the sketch. However, despite several attempts to reach the royal through different channels, including emails, he had not managed to fulfil his wish.

How Did The Five-Year Wait Finally End?

This year, Mufeez decided to take a different approach. During the Dubai Run, held on November 22 as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, he recorded an Instagram Reel showcasing the handmade pencil portrait.

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In the video, he explained his five-year journey and appealed to social media users to help bring his artwork to Sheikh Hamdan's attention. He expressed hope that the Crown Prince would eventually see the video and give him an opportunity to present the portrait in person.

His appeal finally reached its intended audience. Sheikh Hamdan responded to Mufeez's Instagram Reel with a folded-hands emoji, acknowledging the artist's heartfelt gesture and years of dedication.

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The short response quickly became a memorable moment for Mufeez, who had spent half a decade trying to get the royal to notice his artwork.

However, the two have not yet met, and Mufeez is still hoping to personally hand over the portrait to the Crown Prince.

What Is Dubai Run?

The Dubai Run is one of the major events organised as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, an initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan in 2017 to encourage residents to undertake 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days.

This year's edition took place on November 22, bringing together more than 310,000 participants who filled Sheikh Zayed Road for the community fitness event.

Participants could choose between 5-kilometre and 10-kilometre routes, while the celebrations also featured fireworks, aerial performances and a giant UAE flag.

Sheikh Hamdan also shared aerial visuals of the massive gathering on his social media accounts.

For Mufeez, however, the biggest highlight was not the massive event or the celebrations but a simple Instagram response that made his five-year effort worthwhile.