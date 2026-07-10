'₹500 For Sex!': Video Of Auto Driver's Shocking Offer To Female Passenger In Andhra Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage

Visakhapatnam: An outrageous video of an auto driver purportedly offering a female passenger money in exchange for sexual favours in Andhra Pradesh has gone viral on social media. The video, from Vishakapatnam’s Pendurthi, showed the man telling the passenger that he will give her Rs 500 for sex.

The woman managed to record a video of the driver. She saved herself by cleverly telling the driver that she would come back after he dropped her to a location.

‘Wasn't Wearing Shorts Or Sleeveless…’

Sharing the traumatic experience with the public, the passenger said, “Mera outfit dekho. Na me kahi fatta kapda pehni. Na me shorts pehni. Na me sleeveless pehni. Still, mere saath aaj yeh harkat hua. (I was not wearing torn clothes, shorts or sleeveless clothes. Still, this happened with me today.)”

The woman added that the incident took place at around 2 pm when she went to buy vegetables. She stated that as she was returning home, the auto driver asked her if she wanted a ride. Thinking that he was a “normal” autowala she sat in his vehicle.

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Shortly into the ride, the driver made the ludicrous offer to her, telling her that his room is nearby.

‘Himmat Kaha Se Aaya?’

The woman expressed shock that the driver could do such a thing at daytime. “Wo din dopair ko usko itna himmat kaha se aaya ki. Din dopair ko aaj paas road pe log hai. Us situation pe wo mereko us sex ke liye offer kar raha hai! (Where did he get the confidence to make such an offer? It was day time, there were people on road. Still he had the audacity to make such an offer!)”

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Sharing the photo of the driver, the woman appealed to the public to help her in searching for the auto driver.

She said, “Aaj mai bach gayi. Main nahi chahati yeh cheez dubara kisi aur ladki ke saath ho. Please. (I got saved. I do not want this to happen with another girl.)”

The video sparked an outrage on social media, with people expressing anger that it is unsafe for girls to step out of the house to even buy vegetables. Calling for the authorities to take immediate action, a netizen said, “No woman should feel unsafe just going to the market. This needs to be addressed.”

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