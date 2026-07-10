'Mr Judicial Servant, I Order You...': Man Flings Papers, Abuses CJI, Sparks High Drama In Supreme Court With His Astonishing Outburst

New Delhi: High drama took place in the Supreme Court as a petitioner left the court room in shock with his sudden outburst directed towards the judges in the apex court on Friday. Amidst a normal court proceeding, a surprising scene unfolded as the petitioner allegedly called the judges “servant" and ordered them to pass an order.

The incident took place when a bench of Justice KV Viswanathan and Justice Alok Aradhe was hearing a petition filed by Prabal Pratap, who was challenging the Allahabad High Court for refusing to interfere with a trial court decision over his complaint under Section 173(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

‘I'm The Sovereign’

A dramatic video showed Prabal Pratap purportedly ordering the Bench, saying, “Mr. Judicial servant, I order you to order the registration of an FIR against ACP Vikas Nagar, Lucknow, and Duplex Technology…because I am the sovereign.”

Shocked by the petitioner's command, Justice KV Viswanathan was purportely heard asking, “You are ordering me? You are ordering us?”

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‘That Is All…’: Man Hurls Papers At Judges

Rushing through his speech, Pratap said, “That is all from my side. Everything is on record.” He added, “These are the papers I have,” and hurled the bunch of papers towards the Bench in a dramatic gesture.

He further told the judges to pass the papers to the Chief Justice of India (CJI). He also hurled abuses at the CJI. His unparliamentary actions prompted security personnel to intervene and escort his out of the court.

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‘We've Sympathies For Him’: Judge

Despite the outrageous behaviour of the petitioner, the apex court chose not to take any actions against him.

Justice Viswanathan said, “We do not propose to take any action against him. As far as the merits of the case are concerned, we have perused the records. We find no good grounds to interfere with the impugned order. The Special Leave Petition is dismissed.”