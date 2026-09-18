6-Month-Old Baby Mauled by Pit Bull In Haryana's Sonipat, CCTV Captures Horror

New Delhi: A six-month-old baby was seriously injured after being attacked by a pet Pit Bull in Haryana's Sonipat. The incident took place in Sikka Colony and was captured on CCTV.

According to the reports, the baby was being taken out for a walk by her aunt when the dog suddenly ran towards them and lunged at the infant. The impact caused the woman and the baby to fall to the ground.

The CCTV footage shows the Pit Bull grabbing the baby and refusing to let go. The dog dragged the infant along the road as the woman's attempts to rescue the child continued. The aunt was also injured while trying to fight off the dog.

The severely injured baby was taken for medical treatment and was later referred to Rohtak PGI, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition has been described as critical. The baby's aunt also suffered injuries in the attack.

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The incident has caused panic among residents of Sikka Colony, while questions have been raised over the responsibility of the dog's owner and whether required safety measures were being followed while keeping the animal.

As of the latest reports, the baby's family has not filed a written police complaint in connection with the attack. Police are awaiting a complaint.

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